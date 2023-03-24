WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Warning for Monroe and Noble Counties in south east Ohio.

Map of the flood warming for Monroe and Noble Counties

At 8:05am this morning, the national weather service office out of Pittsburgh issued a Flood Warning for Monroe and Noble county due to reports of light Flooding and closed roads as water has built up one some roadway with some streams/creeks currently overflowing their banks.

1-2 inches of rain has fallen across the valley so far yesterday and today, with more rain on the way this evening and tomorrow morning. More isolated and localized Flooding will be possible today and tomorrow. If you come across flooded roadways, Turn Around Don’t Drown!

The StormTracker 7 Weather Team will continue to monitor the Flooding and incoming showers, with updates all day on WTRF.com, Facebook, Twitter, and on Air.