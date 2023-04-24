WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Freeze Watch for Eastern Ohio and the Northern Panhandle as temperatures will drop close to freezing.

We saw gloomy conditions for the weekend with showers, some snowflakes, and cooler temperatures; a similar pattern continues as we begin a new work week.

Freeze Watch on Tuesday for the Ohio Valley

The Freeze watch goes in effect at midnight on Tuesday and will last until 8am on Tuesday.

A freeze Watch means that temperatures will drop into the low 30’s, with spots likely dipping below freezing for an extended period of time.

A freeze could kill any crops and sensitive vegetation. Take the time now to bring inside any potted plants and cover any flowers, crops, or vegetation that could get killed but frost. Baskets and tarps work best, but blankets could work as well. Just avoid using cotton sheets or blankets, as they more easily store water and will enhance the chance plants won’t survive.