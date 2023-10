WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Frost Advisory for portions of the Ohio Valley.

Counties Included: Harrison and Guernsey County, Ohio.

The advisory will go into effect at 4 AM Tuesday and expire at 9 AM Tuesday.

Temperatures tonight into Tuesday morning will dip down into the upper 30s to low 40s for the first time since mid May.

Frost could harm sensitive vegetation if left uncovered or not pulled in.

Take steps now to protect any plants.