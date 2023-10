WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we peek ahead to next week, make sure the furnaces are turned on as you head to sleep Sunday night and again Monday night.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s with a few locations nearing the freezing mark Monday morning.

The setup will feature similar temperatures and weather conditions again for Tuesday morning.

This is our first true dose of cold air with temperatures nearing the lower 30s for the first time since April 25th.