WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the Ohio Valley. The advisory goes into effect Friday at 11 am and will run until Friday 9 pm.
A heat advisory means that surface temperatures will more than likely reach into the low 90s. Mix in high dew points and our heat index will break the triple-digit with feels-like temperatures 100 degrees plus.
Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and stay in an air-conditioned room when you can. If you are spending extended periods of time outside; make sure to drink extra water and take frequent breaks in the shade when you can.
Don’t forget that cars will quickly heat up even when the sun isn’t shining. Interior temperatures in a parked hot car can reach well above 100 degrees. So don’t forget to check your back seat and make sure you don’t leave your kids or pets inside your car.