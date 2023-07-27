WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the Ohio Valley. The advisory goes into effect Friday at 11 am and will run until Friday 9 pm.

A heat advisory means that surface temperatures will more than likely reach into the low 90s. Mix in high dew points and our heat index will break the triple-digit with feels-like temperatures 100 degrees plus.

Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and stay in an air-conditioned room when you can. If you are spending extended periods of time outside; make sure to drink extra water and take frequent breaks in the shade when you can.

Temperatures inside of a hot car

Don’t forget that cars will quickly heat up even when the sun isn’t shining. Interior temperatures in a parked hot car can reach well above 100 degrees. So don’t forget to check your back seat and make sure you don’t leave your kids or pets inside your car.