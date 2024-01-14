WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A cold holiday weekend with snow still on the ground may just close out the way it started!

PREDICTOR SNOW TOTAL ESTIMATES

Snow chances return across parts of Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania Monday night into Tuesday morning to close out the MLK weekend.

One to two inches are possible across parts of the Ohio River Valley, with locally higher amounts in the higher terrains along the windward sides of the mountains.

PREDICTOR WINTER WEATHER TIMEFRAME

The most impacted regions will be central Pennsylvania, the Laurel Highlands and the Appalachian mountains.

Sunshine will be present Tuesday afternoon and evening, making for smooth travel back home.

Here’s the latest forecast for your region.