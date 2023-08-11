WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A great astronomical sight, or anyone who enjoys viewing meteor showers should look up in the sky Saturday night and into Sunday morning!

The Perseid Meteor Shower is set to peak during the night of August 12 (Saturday) into the morning of August 13 (Sunday).

Some info on The Perseids Meteor Shower

These meteors will be traveling quite fast, moving upwards of 37 miles per second or a staggering 133,000 miles per hour. For reference the speed of light is around 671,000,000 miles per hour!

The Perseids Meteor Shower is known to be some of the most colorful shows in the calendar year!

Will we be able to see the meteor shower Saturday night?

That’s the big question, we do have a risk for severe weather on Saturday. The bulk of rainfall is expected to move out around midnight, leaving the early morning hours of Sunday partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Satellite and radar imagery from Predictor for Saturday morning.

If you are able to view and snap any photos, make sure you email them over to weather@wtrf.com