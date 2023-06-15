WHEELING, W.Va.. (WTRF) – It has been abnormally dry with the prolonged stretch of no rainfall to end May and the setup trickled into the early portions of June.

The Drought Monitor updates every Thursday morning and the recent update has upgraded the entire Ohio Valley within the “Moderately Dry” levels.

Updated look at the Drought Monitor for our area.

The recent stretch of little rainfall has warranted local farmers and gardeners to irrigate their crops themselves.

For an in depth breakdown of the Drought Monitor criteria, click here.

Moderate drought levels have not been seen within our portion of the Ohio Valley since the week of November 10-17 in 2020.

If you remember, this is when we had the record dry July of 2020!

Forecast rainfall will return as we head into the week of June 19th.