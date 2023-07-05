WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Pittsburgh conducted a damage survey Wednesday morning regarding the tornado warned cell that moved through Tuscarawas, Harrison, and Carroll County Sunday evening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The verdict: the NWS classified the funnel cloud as a “scud.”

EXPIRED tornado warned cell Sunday evening.

The survey results deem the damage to trees along Wainwright Road in Tuscarawas County to be caused by straight-line wind, with estimated peak speed of 80 mph.

Image sent into 7News from Tonya Sunday evening.

Further assessment from the NWS states that the images and videos sent in of the suspected funnel cloud were not rotating, further determining it was “scud” that was being pulled in from the leading edge of the storm.

What is scud?

Per the NWS Glossary, scud is defined as small, ragged, low cloud fragments that are not attached to a larger cloud base and are typically seen within and behind thunderstorm gust fronts.