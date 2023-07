WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Pittsburgh has scheduled a damage survey on Wednesday July 5 for possible local tornado touchdown.

Per a NWS Statement: “Multiple trees down along Wainwright road near Horger road, possible tornado, survey scheduled”.

Credit: Amy Ridenour photo of funnel cloud. Credit: Curtis Dyer video of the funnel cloud. Credit: Tonya Borkowski Alander photo of funnel cloud.

Above are images sent to 7News of the funnel cloud in Tuscarawas County, Ohio.

We will keep you updated with the results from the survey.