Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has indicated the growing season has started in the surrounding region. This means they will begin issuing Frost/Freeze watches, warnings, and advisories during the 2023 growing season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Frost/Freeze program has began in the counties shaded.

A breakdown of the frost and freeze headlines for the area can be found in the graphic below.

Description for the frost/freeze weather headlines for the Ohio Valley.

During this time, when temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s or below it is common to cover sensitive vegetation and or pull in potted plants to avoid the risk of frost.