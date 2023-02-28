Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The stage is set for out next weather system to move in as we head into the end of the week. There are still plenty of details that need ironed out at this point, but a good opportunity to give a heads up before the system moves in.

The setup

As we head into Thursday, skies will be cloudy for most of the day with a spotty pocket of precip early on.

The center of low-pressure that will influence the Ohio Valley will lift out of the Four Corners region and advance northeast Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

A look at Predictor for early Friday morning.

The setup favors the Ohio Valley to be within the warm sector of the system and keep our precipitation all rain.

Some variable that still need fine tuned are temperatures and if we start out with any mixed precip/freezing rain.

Temperatures are expected to warm past midnight with a rather dreary looking day expected. Rain totals of an inch plus are possible, but still too far out to determine how much this far out.

These are the details that we have for right now and will of course keep you updated as we head closer to Friday.