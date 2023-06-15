Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts the Ohio Valley into a Marginal Risk, a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, as a cold front with showers and storms look to move through the Ohio Valley late Thursday into Friday morning

Predictor timing storms out late Thursday evening

SET UP:

A cold front moving southeast from Canada will move through the valley after sunset Thursday and before sunrise Friday morning. Along the front scattered showers will be likely with isolated storms possible. Best time frame for storms will be 10pm Thursday until 4am Friday morning.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook for Thursday Evening and Overnight

A few of these storms will be on the strong to low end of severe. Though most storms will weaken as they move across Ohio. This means that whatever is left in the clouds and storms will likely drop.

Possible Impacts from thunderstorms Thursday Evening

STORM IMPACTS:

Impacts from any storms will remain limited with heavy downpours more likely than anything else. With more downward energy that upward energy, some strong gusty winds are possible but no stronger than 60mph and some small hail no larger than the size of a pea will be a possibility as well.

As the front continues to strengthen and storms develop this evening, the StormTracker 7 Weather team will provide updates online, on social media, and on air.