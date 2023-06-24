WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined portions of our viewing area within a risk for severe weather Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The SPC has outlined portions of SE OH within a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The Northern Panhandle is in a Marginal Risk or a one out of five.

SPC outlook for Sunday night into Monday morning for the Ohio Valley.

The primary concerns within any severe weather that develops will be damaging winds, potential for large hail, and an isolated tornado is possible.

Severe Weather Info for Southeastern Ohio.

The issue with this event is that it will move in at night, one of the most dangerous types of events when individuals are asleep and not aware of alerts. Have a way to get access to severe weather info through a weather radio, emergency alerts on phone, or by notifications from an app.

Stay weather aware and prepared as we track the development of weather activity for our Sunday.