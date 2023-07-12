WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined much of our viewing area under a slight risk(2/5) for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Thanks to high pressure to our south, we are seeing very warm and moist air being pulled into the valley. This will interact with an incoming cold front causing lift allow for thunderstorms to fire up Thursday afternoon and evening.

These storms will come into contact with lots of energy(CAPE), strong winds aloft, and turning of winds with height. This could allow for some severe storms to fire up come the early afternoon hours.

12 PM-4 PM:

This afternoon time frame that severe weather ingredients are at their strongest. Storms will start to fire up as early as 12 pm across central ohio and will try to cross over I-77 come the 2pm time frame. This initial batch of storms will be out no later than 4pm.

This will be our best chance for severe and tornadic storms. All storm threats will be possible at this time. Heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning are the main threats at a 3/5, damaging winds and small hail are at a 2/5, with a brief spin up tornado at a 1/5 as our lowest threat. The tornado threat remains pretty low but is not 0.

6 PM-10 PM:

This evening time frame will be when ingredients are rapidly weakening out. A few storms in this time frame could be strong with an isolated warning or advisory. Threats will be damaging winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

Heavy downpours are to be expected with any thunderstorm. Though as the front moves on through it slows down. This could lead to any on going storms to dump heavy rain in one spot for extend periods of time. Watch for ponding on roadways and for rising streams.

Remember if you come across flooded roadways, “Turn around don’t drown”

This is still a developing system so stay up to date with the StormTracker 7 Weather Team online, on Facebook/Twitter, and on air during the mornings, at noon, and during the evenings.