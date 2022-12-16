7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey and cloudy to start the morning with a few isolated instances of snow flurries. Temperatures to begin our day were back in the mid to low 30s. We filtered in a few pockets of sunshine through the afternoon, but that will not be the dominant feature into the weekend! Grey and cloudy with much colder air parked overhead. Clouds will continue to build in as we head into the evening hours and through the overnight period. Daytime highs were back in the upper 30s to low 40s with a slight breeze at times. Winds blew from the west around 10 mph. Tonight, clouds will stay present with a stray pocket of flurries after midnight into early Saturday morning. This could leave a light coating on the high grassy areas, but not accumulate on roadways. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with cooler air locked in. We could see a few scattered snow flurries during the morning timeframe as well as a lingering flurry into the afternoon. This will not lead to accumulation, except on some of the high grassy areas. Temperatures will max out around the freezing mark. Keep the furnaces on because temperatures into the overnight hours will dip into the lower 20s.

SUNDAY: Happy Hanukkah Ohio Valley! Mainly cloudy is the trend for sky coverage with temperatures trending to be colder than the freezing mark. It will be a good day to be inside and wrapping presents, as we head into the holiday week of Christmas. Cold air is expected into Monday morning with overnight lows in the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid-30s. Broad high pressure will be overhead as we head into the new week.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds with sunshine back across the board. Daytime highs will range in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another occurrence of patchy clouds and sun. Temperatures will max out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our next potential weather system will start to move in as we head into the end of the week. I will be keeping my eye on this track, because this could lead to travels implications for the holiday weekend.

THURSDAY: Models are not in full agreement on the outcome of our next weather system. We will likely see a return of colder air. Is there a potential for snow yes, but we could trend grey and cloudy. Still too far out to determine. Temperatures will likely max out around the freezing mark before plummeting into the teens by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Snow showers and grey skies are possible with arctic air likely for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will max out in the lower 20s. This does not account for potential wind chill factors in the single digits.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey