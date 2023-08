WHEEELING W.Va (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, has issued Special Weather Statements outlining Tuscarawas, & Carroll, Ohio until 2:45 pm this Sunday evening.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES

The locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Strasburg, Sugarcreek, Bolivar, Mineral City, Parral, Stone Creek, & Zoar.

A flood Watch may be issued in the near future after, 0.79″ of rainfall was recorded in Zanesville, and 0.46″ of rainfall recorded in Coshocton.

All the details on this weeks weather here!