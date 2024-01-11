WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has issues a Wind Advisory for the Ohio Valley. The advisory goes in effect at 4pm on Friday afternoon and will run until Sunday morning at 1am.

Another power winter storm looks to impact parts of the Great Lakes and Midwest dumping heavy snow. For the Ohio Valley, heavy rain and gusty will once again be the story.

Half an inch to 3 quarters an inch of rain are expected with winds sustained at 25-35 mph with the potential to see wind gusts over 50 mph.

A wind advisory means that gusty winds will likely blow around any loose objects outside such as lawn or porch furniture and empty trash cans. Small or dead branches could come down as well.

With saturated ground any dead, weak, or shallow rooted trees may be pushed over with any gusts over 50 mph. This creates the potential for isolated power outages Friday evening through Sunday morning.

