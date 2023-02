WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of Southeastern Ohio in a Tornado Watch.

The watch is expected to expire at 7:00 p.m. this evening.

Counties included are: Belmont, Monroe, Noble, and Guernsey.

The Ohio Valley outlined in a Tornado Watch until 7:00 p.m.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and and severe thunderstorms within the outlined watch area.

Individuals should be on the lookout for threatening weather and listen for statements and possible warnings through the evening.