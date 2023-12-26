WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas has come and gone, but this was one for the record books!

Perhaps not one you typically think of when it comes to December weather.

Depending how you look at the statistics, this Christmas 2023 cracked into the top three warmest ever within the Ohio Valley and the warmest one ever recorded at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport.

Some Backstory

Weather data collection first started in the United States prior to The Revolutionary War (1763-1783) and has gotten more meticulous since then.

Here within the Ohio Valley, we have weather information that dates back to 1878!

One thing that may surprise you-official measurements were taken at the Wellsburg Water Treatment Plant until the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport took over as the main weather gathering station.

Christmas 2023 Statistics

2023 told quite the opposite story from last year’s arctic outbreak where wind chill values were sub-zero. This year, we had record setting warmth, depending on how you look at the numbers.

If we include the statistics from the Wellsburg Water Treatment Plant, we measured the third warmest December 25th on record.

Now we just look at the information the Wheeling Ohio County Airport collected. This was the warmest December 25th on record!

Regardless of how we look at it, the numbers ALL add up to a rather warm day for Christmas within the Ohio Valley.