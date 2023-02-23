Wheeling. W. VA (WTRF) – Warm temperatures and mostly clear skies with a special alignment Thursday night will allow great views for star gazers and astronomy lovers here in the Ohio Valley.

Moon, Jupiter, and Venus alignment

It is not uncommon to look up at the night sky and see a few stars or planets shining brighter than others. This can be caused by the phase of the moon, the orbit of the moon around the sun, not to mention the weather and light pollution as well! On nights with a full moon, it is more difficult to see stars or planets shine brighter. This is because as more light reflects off of the moon, the more light is put into the night sky. It is the reason some nights seem extra dark and while some nights are lighter. With a special alignment to come tonight and one of the top astronomy events of 2023, some of us will be left longing for summer nights rather than the winter weather.

Predictors cloud cover for this evening

Just after sunset this evening; the moon will align with Jupiter and Venus. This has been a sight recently as Venus and Jupiter have been in line and will remain in line throughout the remainder of February. A crescent lit moon will appear lining up with the two planets this evening through part of tomorrow morning.

Clear skies are likely just before and after sunset, with passing lower clouds during the evening and overnight hours. Your best chance to see this view will be just after sunset and until midnight thanks to mostly clear skies, with a cloud layer rolling in around midnight.

Every over hour conditions for this evening

Temperatures will begin to drop though, going from the upper 60’s at sunset to the lower 50’s at midnight. Still warm enough for some out of season star gazing but cool enough you’ll want a sweatshirt or jacket with a blanket if you decide to adventure outdoors this evening.

Feel free to submit any photos by emailing weather@wtrf.com or send them to the 7News Facebook page.