Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system with bring a mixed bag of conditions that range from rain, snow, breezy winds, and arctic air into the Ohio Valley to end the week and stay through Christmas. Here is what we know:

The Setup:

The development of our next weather system is underway in the Pacific Northwest.

Low pressure over Pacific Northwest will impact the Ohio Valley late week.

This system will strengthen as it moves through a region favorable for strengthening as it barrels through the Central Plains and moves into the Great Lakes region. As it approaches our area, it will interact with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and provide rain activity into our area starting on Thursday.

Morning rain showers through the Ohio Valley.

A good, soaking rain is expected through Thursday. Rain totals will likely range around a half inch with an inch plus also possible.

As this system moves through, an Arctic cold front will inject the Ohio Valley with bitter cold air and a possible changeover to snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Predictor capturing snow showers moving through early Friday morning.

After frontal passage, temperatures will drop suddenly through the morning and into the afternoon. Winds will also increase in speed with gusts of 40 mph possible, making for dangerously cold wind chill values Friday afternoon through Christmas Eve.

Forecast wind chill values across our area into Friday afternoon.

Colder air at the surface and aloft will continue to keep the Ohio Valley in a frigid environment through the holiday weekend.

The upper air pattern favors Arctic air into the Ohio Valley through the holiday weekend.

With the region stuck in a frigid environment, morning temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas day will likely be in the single digits.

Morning temperatures for the Ohio Valley over the next sever days.

These are air temperatures and do not account for the wind. Wind chill values through Christmas Eve and Christmas day could approach 10 degrees below zero.

Impacts:

Power outages are possible due to changing weather patterns, breezy winds, bitter cold air, and the possibility of snow. Wind gusts of 40 mph are possible through Friday and Saturday that could lead to downed trees and power lines. Have emergency plans in place if this impacts you.

Winds will stay breezy Friday into Saturday leading to sub-zero wind chill factors. Please account for cold weather as you travel on Saturday and create a warm safety kit for your vehicle. Include things like: food, water, blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, and warm clothing in case you do get stuck.

Check your tire pressure before the bitter cold air moves.

As wind chills reach the dangerous category, please do not forget your pets outside. If it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them. Even with fur. Bring them indoors!

Check on the elderly and make sure their power is working.