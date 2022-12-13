Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Winter Storm Diaz is under way for the Central Portions of the United States and will continue on a track with blizzard like conditions and high snowfall rates even through the Rocky Mountain region.

Regional radar across the Central Plains that includes: rain, snow, sleet, and possible freezing rain.

In the South, they experienced severe weather, tornado watches, & warnings along Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma yesterday evening.

StormTracker7 Predictor shows cloud cover and rain advancing through Wednesday morning.

What will Ohio and West Virginia experience?

The Ohio Valley will likely stay in the warm sector of this approaching weather system with rain showers being our primary precip type. Rounds of rain will likely move in as we head into the evening hours of Wednesday through the beginning of Thursday.

Predictor shows rain showers moving into the Ohio Valley as we head closer to midnight.

The bulk of winter weather will move into Central/Western Pennsylvania with possible freezing rain across the Laurel Highlands. Our region will not experience freezing rain.

Rain totals will likely approach 1 inch locally with higher amounts possible to our west.

Predictor rain totals for the area through Thursday afternoon.

This is something that StormTracker7 will be keeping an eye on as we head through the day tomorrow.