WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of Eastern Ohio and the Northern Panhandle.

The Advisory goes in effect at midnight tonight and runs until 9am Wednesday morning

Counties included with the Advisory are: Brook, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monroe, Noble, and Belmont Counties

A Frost Advisory means that temperatures tonight into tomorrow morning will likely dip below freezing. A freeze could kill any crops and sensitive vegetation. Take the time now to bring inside any potted plants and to cover any flowers, crops, or vegetation that could get killed but frost. Baskets and tarps work best, but blankets could work as well. Just avoid using cotton sheets or blankets, as they more easily store water and will enhance the chance plants won’t survive.