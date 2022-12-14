Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope.

The way to find out, is look at the past. Meteorologist look at the past data and calculate odds based on what happened in the past. New 30-year climate normal’s came out in 2020 that looks at data from 1990-2020.

We also need to define “what is a white Christmas” per National Weather Service (NWS) standards. A white Christmas per NWS is defined as having one inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Christmas morning from 2020. Credit: Zach Petey

Historically, a white Christmas is not often observed across our portion of Ohio.

Historical odds of at least one inch of snow on the ground on December 25th across the state of Ohio.

The best odds of observing a white Christmas in the Buckeye state is along the snow-belt into Northeastern Ohio where lake-effect snow often forms.

So, what are the odds?

Well, we are still too far out to truly determine the weather pattern the days leading up into the holiday itself.

What we can look at, is what is possible. For that, we look at the extended precipitation and temperatures outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

The temperatures across Ohio are likely to favor below normal temperatures through the dates of December 22 – December 28.

Extended temperatures outlook that includes Christmas.

On the precipitation front, we are expected to experience near normal amounts for Ohio.

Extended precipitation outlook that includes Christmas.

All and all, the forecast favors colder weather settling in across the state as we approach the holiday itself.

Stay tuned for updated forecasts for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from StormTracker7 in the days coming.