WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – As we head into the beginning of severe weather season, it is always nice for a quick refresher of the difference between a watch and warning.

In times with severe weather returning to our area, it is vital to know the difference between a severe weather watch or warning. In our instance, we will discuss a severe thunderstorm warning in the same context as baking.

A visual of the difference between a watch and warning.

Watch: A watch will be issued hours in advance of a particular weather event and give you time to create a weather plan. The watch means the ingredients will be present for a specific weather event to occur.

In baking, a watch is all the ingredients for a cake are on the counter in their original form. They have not been mixed together to create anything yet.

Warning: The warning will be issued once the event comes together and forms. There is very little heads up and means the event is ongoing or active.

In baking, a warning is equal to the cake being made. All the ingredients came together to form the object.

In all types of weather, it is critical to have a plan in place ahead of time for various events.

Tornados warning are especially important: surround yourself with the most interior wall space and get to the lowest lying area of your house/apartment.

Always have a way to access weather information too!