WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The time is near for all local families and friends to gather round to celebrate the holiday, but there is one important question that may still need answered: What’s the weather?

In short, it will be warm.

A warmer spell is likely across the Ohio Valley as a ridge (an upper level region of warmer air) moves over the East Coast.

This will lead to a rather warm stretch of weather in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There will be clouds around for the weekend and then through the holidays themselves.

We will miss out on the white Christmas that everyone wants. Temperatures will be much warmer than average in our area.

The average high temperature for Christmas at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport is 39°. The record for the day if you were curious is 67° set back in 1932.

Enjoy the holidays to all!