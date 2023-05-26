WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we head into the holiday weekend, everyone wants to know what the weather will be.

The good news is that the upper air pattern is quiet. Translating this to the surface, we will not see much weather action as we head into the holiday weekend.

Also, thank you, and we remember the brave sacrifice of past and present members of active forces who have served and protected our country. For that, thank you.

A preview of Memorial Day Weekend weather.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we head into the final weekend of May and it is also Memorial Day Weekend. There are plenty of events around the area so make sure you read up on what’s happening in your neighborhood. The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend kicks off on Saturday with various races and the forecast to start the races seems right on for runners! Temperatures sit around the mid to upper 50s for the early morning hours as the races start. Sky coverage for the day will be partly cloudy and maximum temperatures for the day will be in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: The updated look into Sunday’s weather features an increase in cloud cover for the day, along with a spotty shower or two. Widespread rainfall is not expected, and areas along and south of I-70 have the best chances of receiving a few raindrops. The coastal low is forecast to take an easterly track, keeping our region within a dry regime. Temperatures for the day max out in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: A similar setup is expected for our Memorial Day Monday. Mainly cloudy skies with tropical moisture within the vicinity. Temperatures will warm up and max out in the upper 70s to low 80s. A spotty shower is possible for the day (primarily in the morning hours), but most of the region will remain dry. Temperatures start to skyrocket as we head into the final days of May.