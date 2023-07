WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Power outages are starting to come in due to the severe storms that barreled through Ohio and West Virginia.

As of 8 PM Thursday evening, there are upwards of a thousand residents without power in portions of Ohio and West Virginia.

As always, power companies work diligently to restore power in all impacted areas. However, this does take some time. If you have questions for when your power will be restored, call your power company.

For a closer look at regional power outages, click here.