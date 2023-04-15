WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Sunday afternoon, through Sunday evening due to anticipated damaging winds once again for the Ohio Valley this spring.

Predictor wind gusts during estimated frontal passage

Winds, although model indicated between 20-30mph could reach up to 50mph with collapsing thunderstorms.

Storm Prediction Center marginal outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined us in a 1 out of 5, for the potential for severe weather expected with our frontal passage on Sunday afternoon-evening.

Predictor estimated satellite & radar during frontal passage

Thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon and evening time frames, although winds are likely to continue, even after frontal passage.

Predictor estimated wind gusts

Winds are likely to stick around, even as we head into late morning of the next work week, with temperatures dropping back into the 50’s for our high’s on Monday.