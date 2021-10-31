Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
West Virginia Headlines
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
National News
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Honoring Black History
Top Stories
Buckeye Local teacher accused of sexual battery with a student goes to grand jury
Top Stories
Wheeling man found guilty of abduction and malicious assault
Book vending machine at St. Clairsville elementary school rewards good behavior
Biden admin denies crack pipes part of fed program
Short-term property rentals at center of Ohio bill
WATCH
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Daytona 500
Team Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Wheeling Central Holds Off Monroe Central
Video
Top Stories
Linsly Advances To OVAC 3A Final
Video
St.C Wins Big To Advance
Video
Cameron Cruises Past Madonna
Video
Sherman returns to help West Virginia down Iowa State 79-63
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Local Events
Advertise With Us
Hometown Heroes
Active Aging
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
PR Newswire Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ohio
Book vending machine at St. Clairsville elementary school rewards good behavior
Biden admin denies crack pipes part of fed program
Short-term property rentals at center of Ohio bill
Ohio bomb detection dog passes away
Ohio Police use crash caught on camera as an “example of the dangers of speeding”
Video
More Ohio Headlines
Nominations now being accepted for the Bordas & Bordas Fighting for Justice Award
Video
Plow driver in Ohio fired after incident that damaged more than 50 vehicles on Turnpike
Video
Ohio makes Superbowl Sunday Cincinnati Bengals Day
Ohio lawsuit alleges negligence in jail inmate’s diabetes death
Police searching for endangered missing 31-year-old Ohio woman
Highest NFL draft picks from Ohio
Jill Biden: Dems dropped plans for free community college
600 blood drives canceled due to severe winter weather
Former Martins Ferry Middle School Principal pleads guilty to theft of $10,000
Buckeye Local teacher accused of sexual conduct with a student placed on leave
Belmont County
Book vending machine at St. Clairsville elementary school rewards good behavior
First graders mix fun with learning after 100 days this school year
Video
Nominations now being accepted for the Bordas & Bordas Fighting for Justice Award
Video
Former Martins Ferry Middle School Principal pleads guilty to theft of $10,000
Look up, avoid trees and roof lines as icicles are letting loose
Video
More Belmont County Headlines
Jefferson County
Buckeye Local teacher accused of sexual battery with a student goes to grand jury
Give a shelter pet some kisses this Valentine’s Day
Video
Thousands of South Central Power customers in the Ohio Valley remain without power
Video
New state-of-the-art ambulances hit the road in Wintersville
Video
Area McDonald’s come together for fundraiser benefitting injured employee
Video
More Jefferson County Headlines
Monroe County
Monroe County woman who starved her dogs gets six months in jail
Video
Thousands of South Central Power customers in the Ohio Valley remain without power
Video
Flash Flood Warning for portions of Ohio and West Virginia
Donate to our Hometown Heroes
Have a loved one who is a teacher? Honor them here
More Monroe County Headlines
Harrison County
Thousands of South Central Power customers in the Ohio Valley remain without power
Video
Donate to our Hometown Heroes
Have a loved one who is a teacher? Honor them here
Former Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator sentenced to six months behind bars
Video
Veterans Voices: Watch our special as we honor the Ohio Valley’s heroes
Video
More Harrison County Headlines
Ohio River
Coast Guard warns of rough conditions on Ohio River
Ohio Fish declared extinct found alive in Ohio River
Bone found in SUV in Ohio River belongs to missing 2002 Ohio mom
Mystery of woman who left note in 2002 about driving into Ohio River solved
Man charged in barge explosive device case, and a dangerous TikTok challenge: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
More Ohio River Headlines
Trending Stories
Candidate for U.S Senate burns Confederate flag in campaign ad
Wheeling man found guilty of abduction and malicious assault
Buckeye Local teacher accused of sexual battery with a student goes to grand jury
West Virginia students plan to walk out Wednesday after a Christian revival at school
Video
Adidas responds to Christian pastor with collage of nude women
Former Martins Ferry Middle School Principal pleads guilty to theft of $10,000
Ohio parents called ‘domestic terrorists’ in letter by National School Boards Association; OSBA ends membership
Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
WATCH: Babydog predicts the winner of the Super Bowl
Video
Ohio Police use crash caught on camera as an “example of the dangers of speeding”
Video
West Virginia students plan to walk out Wednesday after a Christian revival at school
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Blast off! Jefferson Starship will touch down at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News