Officials are investigating a helicopter crash that injured one person.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the helicopter crash happened around 2:23 pm on July 23.

The crash occurred near Morrison Hill Road in Sharon Township, Noble County, Ohio. Noble County Deputies and Cambridge Troopers responded to the area and located the helicopter and crash scene.

During the investigation, officials say Bret Smith, age 44, of West Yellowstone, Montana was operating the Bell 206L-4 helicopter when the crash occurred.

Smith was taken to The Ohio State University Medical Center by MedFlight for his injuries.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office provided security at the crash scene until the Federal Aviation Administration arrived to conduct their investigation. The crash will remain under investigation until the Federal Aviation Administration’s investigation is complete.

