COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — A man suspected of trafficking red-eared slider turtles in Cincinnati and hitting a state wildlife officer with his vehicle was recently indicted by a grand jury, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Alonso Oliver-Tucker, 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was recently indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury. This was due to an incident that happened in July when a State Wildlife officer found that Oliver-Tucker and another man were selling red-eared sliders without the required propagation permit.

During the incident, Oliver-Tucker disobeyed an officer’s commands and tried to leave in his vehicle, striking Officer Brad Turner as he accelerated, according to a release from ODNR. As a result, Turner was treated at a hospital and released the same evening.

Oliver-Tucker was charged with two felony charges of assault on a police officer and failure to comply with an order of a police officer.

According to the ODNR press release, officers seized more than 100 red-eared sliders.

Reports said that an investigation into wildlife violations for both suspects is pending. Potential wildlife violations could include failure to obtain a propagation permit, failure to keep record of sales, failure to attach Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags to turtles used in commercial sale, and deterrence of a wildlife officer.

You can report a wildlife violation through the Turn-In-A-Poacher (TIP) program. Wildlife violations with ODNR can be reported anonymously by calling 800-POACHER (762-2437).