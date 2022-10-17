HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 11 men were displaced after a fire destroyed a sober living facility in Huntington

The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings.

A nearby neighbor says he also saw some damage to his home and spent his Saturday surveying damages.

“We took pictures, took some video. I’ve called about every single roofer in town. About 3-4 shingles are missing, I’ve got water coming down from my attic windows and coming down my staircase,” explained Garrett Wilds.

Wilds says although his home was left with minimum damages, because of how close the homes were – if it weren’t for the fire department – it could have been worse.

Rocky Meadows, the Lifehouse Founder and owner of the sober living facility that burned – says this is a reoccurring incident.

“This is the fifth one in a one-block radius that we’ve seen end up abandoned and burning down,” Meadows explained.

He says everyone who was home at the time got out safely this time, but now some are having to start over completely.

Now Meadows has set up a fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.