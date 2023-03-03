A crash in Ohio killed a 13-year-old on Thursday according to the The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Arch Hill Road in Zanesville around 5:15pm Thursday.

A 13-year-old was driving a Polaris Ranger was traveling east on Arch Hill Road near Murphy Hill Road when it overturned around a curve and went off the roadway.

The teen was taken to Genesis Hospital by Perry Township EMS and was pronounced dead later.

The crash is currently under investigation.

The name of the teen was not released at this time.