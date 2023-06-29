JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men are facing serious drug charges after police executed a search warrant.

The Jefferson County Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant looking for drugs on Commercial Street in Mingo Junction, Ohio.

Michael Jett Jr, 26, and Jahquez Asuan Jett, 19 were arrested at the scene.

During the search, police say they found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, one firearm, and cash.

Jett Jr. is charged with three felony counts of drug possession with major drug offender status and weapons under disability.

Jahquez Jett is charged with one felony count of drug possession.

Both men are being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center, pending arraignment.

The Mingo Police Department assisted in the search.