A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was found at the beach area of Dillon State Park.

According to toxicology reports, the cause of Marshall’s death was a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Sheriff Lutz says Marshall purchased the drugs from Mourer, and Mourer purchased the drugs from 46-year-old Ray McCree

McCree was arrested and charged with drugs, trafficking in drugs, child endangerment and money laundering

Both Mcree and Mourer are in the Muskingum County Jail.