Deputies are investigating the death of a 2-year-old after the toddler allegedly fell into a creek.

On May 26th the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a possible drowning in the 55000 block of TR 175.

When deputies responded, they say the 2-year-old was unresponsive.

Emergency teams arrived and transported the toddler to Genesis of Coshocton.

The toddler was later flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.