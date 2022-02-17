A bald eagle is being treated at an Ohio nursery after it was found injured by a member of the public.

“We get calls and messages often with people identifying a bird as an eagle and most times it turns out to be a hawk or other large raptor” Laura Zitzelberger, Nature’s Nursery Founding Member said in a statement. “The call came in after our typical operating hours, but we made arrangements to meet and admit the bird and it’s a good thing that we did because It was indeed a Bald Eagle.”

Animal technicians performed the initial exam and determined the eagle had a severe wrist injury, but also that it was banded.

Nature’s Nursery traced the band and found that this eagle was originally banded in Ohio in its nest in 1995, making it 27 years old.

“Bald Eagles are no longer on the endangered list but are still federally and state-protected with special rules and regulations regarding their care,” Allison Schroeder, Executive Director, said.

“The eagle is geriatric and is suffering a pretty severe injury which will likely leave the bird with limited mobility in the wing. Although it checks out as otherwise healthy, we are very cautious about its prognosis. We of course will try placement if it can not be released, but it can be difficult to place a bird this age. Their average lifespan is 20 years with a record of 38,” Zitzelberger said.

The eagle will undergo X-rays to further determine the level of injury before any further steps are taken. If you would like to learn more about Nature’s Nursery visit their Facebook Page.