OHIO– Officials are saying three people are dead and one is injured after an explosion at an auto repair shop in Ohio.

The explosion happened at Jimbo’s Auto Repair in Hillsboro Ohio.

The fire happened around 4PM on Tuesday and over right fire departments responded to contain the fire.

One witness told WCPO that it looked like a “real war zone.”

Officials say no nearby structures were damages due to the explosion.

The name of the victims have not been released at this time.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the explosion.