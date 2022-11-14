A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning.

The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington.

The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the double yellow lines and traveled off the left side of the roadway and crashed into another vehicle.

Officials say a 5-year-old was in the back seat in a booster seat and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries, according to officials.

Officials say they are still investigating the crash and if the booster seat was properly used.