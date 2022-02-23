A Chillicothe-based reality show was pulled off the air by A&E after disturbing allegations.

The controversial show “Adults Adopting Adults” follows couples looking to adopt other adults, but according to The Guardian, the show was removed from A&E’s network schedule along with all online episodes after fans voiced concerns about local Chillicothe couple Danny Huff and wife Christy Huff.

The show premiered in January and was set to release its fourth episode on Monday night but it had failed to air The Daily Beast reports. By Tuesday the show had disappeared from all platforms including Youtube and AppleTV. It was even pulled from the company’s website.

The show followed the married couple who had come to be the breakout stars of the show, planning on adopting a pregnant 20-year-old Austrian girl named Ileana which Huff had met through an adult adoption social media group.

Fans took to social media immediately calling the show a form of incest, pedophilia, and outright sexual assault after learning about Huff’s previous attempt to adopt an 18-year-old girl, but the show detailed that it did not work because Huff developed feelings for the teen, therefore, the deal was called off.

Huff insisted to The Daily Beast that the accusations regarding his behavior were not the reason the show seemed to be canceled and he denied allegations of misconduct.

“I never had any inappropriate actions, words, comments, anything to her (Ileana),” Huff told the Daily Beast.

The network has not commented officially on why they pulled the series.