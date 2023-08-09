COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zoombezi Bay is offering some adult-only, after-dark fun for one night this season.

On September 1, guests can enjoy the water park after hours from 8-11 p.m.

This special event is limited to the number of guests, which means maximum fun and limited wait times for thrilling rides.

Park entry is for guests 21+ with two complimentary adult beverages, with additional available for purchase and an on-site DJ for entertainment.

Tickets are limited and will only be sold online, and you must show an ID at entry.

The neighboring Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed, and admission is not included with this event.

General admission is $45, but Zoombezi Bay Season pass holders, Gold Members, and Zoo members pay $30.

Waterpark After Dark will occur rain or shine, and no refunds will be issued in the event of inclement weather; however, if the event should be canceled, guests will be notified via social media of any potential refund procedures.

Re-entry into the park and outside food is not permitted at this event.

Tickets can be found here.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday August 9, 2023)