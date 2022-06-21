COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP customers in Ohio could get some financial help on their electric bills after the company announced an expansion of its bill assistance program.

AEP released Tuesday the expansion of the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program due to recent severe storms. A new application window for the program, which is normally only once a year, has been re-opened with a funding currently at $2.7 million for bill assistance.

The recent storms caused as many as 250,000 power outages statewide to AEP Ohio customers.

The program provides customers with a grant applied directly to their bill and the maximum credit available is now $350 to $500 while funds are available.

To qualify, an applicant’s total gross household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, according to AEP. Anyone wanting to apply for the program can go to the Neighbor to Neighbor website and apply through the online application.