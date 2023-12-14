NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — The Noble County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an Ohio woman, charged with trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

According to officials, during the late fall, the sheriff’s office began an investigation into the alleged drug-related activities of Kari Matson, where detectives became aware that Matson was potentially involved in the possession, transportation, and sale of methamphetamine within Noble County.

Officials say the Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives were able to conduct a controlled buy of suspected methamphetamines from Matson, and a small amount of vehicular traffic was seen at a residence in Florence.

During these observations, detectives witnessed a vehicle with a stolen license plate which was being driven by Jason Mullins.

It is reported that sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop, and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found.

Mullins was arrested and charged with possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, also a fifth-degree felony.

After further investigation into the activities of Matson, an arrest warrant was issued for trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

Officials say that Matson was arrested on December 1 after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle she was driving.

Matson was transported to the Noble County Jail with a $25,000 bond, where she remains in custody.

