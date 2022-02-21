21-year-old Ryan Harmon was taken into custody by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Monday morning in Scioto Township for alleged kidnap.

Jackson County dispatchers received an alert from London Police Department (LPD) at 12:49 a.m. that Harmon had taken his 3 month-old infant after getting into a fight with the infant’s mother while in the vehicle.

LPD explained that Harmon had kicked the female out of the car and took off with the infant threatening suicide if law enforcement approached him.

LPD told the dispatcher that Harmon had been communicating via Facebook messenger therefore after a text was received, Harmon’s location was able to be traced to his probable route.

Jackson County deputies saw the vehicle enter Scioto Township and took action, taking Harmon into custody without further incident.

The 3-month-old boy was taken to a medical center for a routine check-up and is expected to be returned to the care of the mother.

Harmon is incarcerated at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on felony-level Abduction charges filed in Madison County.

No other information is available at this time.