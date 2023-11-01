**Related Video Above: Travis Kelce throws wild first pitch before Guards’ opener
OHIO (WJW) — Cleveland Heights’ own Travis Kelce is working to cash in on his time in the spotlight. The Kansas City tight end has filed trademark requests in Ohio, according to United States Patent and Trademark Office records obtained by People.
So what are the phrases and names Kelce is looking to trademark? Behold:
- Travis Kelce – his name
- Flight 87 – a reference to his football jersey number
- Alright Nah – his signature catchphrase
- KillaTrav – his Instagram handle
- Kelce’s Krunch – his upcoming cereal
Along with the request, Kelce explained what sort of merchandise he planned for the phrases. Turns out, according to People, he wants to sell things like T-shirts, bobbleheads, socks, hoodies, jerseys and, yes, cereal.
The 33-year-old has been under intense media scrutiny recently due to his relationship with one of the most famous women on the planet: Taylor Swift. His NFL jersey has seen a meteoric rise in sales since Swift was first seen cheering him on at a Chiefs game.
Kelce has also branched out into the refrigerated entrees market, now selling barbeque meals at Walmart under the brand “Travis Kelce’s Kitchen.”
The two-time Super Bowl winner’s brother Jason recently was the subject of the documentary “Kelce” and his parents have garnered national attention over the years for having two high-achieving sons in the NFL.