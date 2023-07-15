WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert issued Friday night in central Ohio for a missing infant has been canceled Saturday morning.

The state’s Amber Alert website showed that the search for 3-month-old Kasen Allen had been canceled. Worthington police, who originally put out the alert, told NBC4 that Allen had been returned home, and Columbus police confirmed in person at 2:17 a.m. that the child was safe with his mother.

Keith DeWayne Allen. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alert)

Worthington police added that the suspect named in the child’s abduction — 38-year-old Keith DeWayne Allen — had not been found or taken into custody as of 6 a.m.

The incident that sparked the Amber Alert took place on U.S. 23 in the area of Campus View Boulevard about 9:30 p.m., with the infant abducted from his home. The alert was issued 50 minutes later.

Worthington police reported that a car Allen potentially used in the child’s abduction was found crashed at about 10:40 p.m. near Interstate 270 and Roberts Road on the West Side. The child was not inside, with authorities believing Allen left on foot with him.

Worthington police asked anyone with information on the abduction to call 614-885-4463.