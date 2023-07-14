UPDATE: The vehicle was located crashed and abandoned near Roberts Road and I-270 in Dublin, OH – suspect and child likely on foot within the area.

—————————————————————————————–

An Amber Alert has been issued in Ohio for a 3-month-old.

Kasen Allen is missing from Worthington, Ohio in Franklin County

Kassen is Black male, last seen wearing a red onesie, is 10 lbs, has Black / Brown hair color, 21″

Officials say the person of interest is DeWayne Allen.

Allen is a Black male, 38 years old, 6’1″, 210 lbs, with black hair, and black eyes. Allen was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts with cheetah print, a white or black shirt, and ‘Corona’ flip-flops.

Allen is in a 2004 Black Chevrolet Suburban 1500 – OH Plate: KAS4505.

The vehicle has window tint, a roof rack, a dent in the rear passenger door, a missing back windshield wiper, and a missing front windshield wiper. The suspect and child were last seen driving northbound on US-23 at Campus View Blvd in Worthington, Ohio

If you have any information, contact your local police

(Video in the player is from the Top stories on Friday, July 14, 2023)