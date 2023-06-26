DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An amendment that would limit workers from working remotely in Ohio was recently proposed.

The amendment is inside of the state’s $94 billion budget, which was approved by the Ohio Senate during the week of June 12.

If the measure survives, Ohioans that work for the state of Ohio would be limited to only 8 hours of remote work each week. An exception would be for individuals that are granted it as an accommodation by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or any Civil Rights laws, according to the 15-page highlights of the amendment.

The Ohio House of Representatives have yet to approve the amendment, which is needed before heading to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk.

“The new budget must be adopted before spending authority under the old budget expires,” the state of Ohio says.

Governor DeWine has to sign the budget by June 30, which is just less than a week away.